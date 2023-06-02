Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Director Buys $11,077.92 in Stock

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) Director Christopher M. Hayes bought 15,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $11,077.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 432,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,583.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Spruce Power Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPRU opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.76. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 204.40%. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spruce Power stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spruce Power Holding Co. ( NYSE:SPRU Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.09% of Spruce Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

