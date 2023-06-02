SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.81

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.81 and last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 58208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $69.90. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $795,421.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $1,953,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,095 shares of company stock worth $4,929,340. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

