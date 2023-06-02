SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,665 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.24% of SSR Mining worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 2,691.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,652 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,839,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after acquiring an additional 846,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 47.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after acquiring an additional 797,924 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

In other news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $129,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at $848,926.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur Michael Anglin acquired 8,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $129,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,926.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,241 shares of company stock valued at $83,068. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSRM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. 288,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

