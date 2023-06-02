SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Position Decreased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,665 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.24% of SSR Mining worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,041,000 after buying an additional 198,752 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 846,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SSR Mining by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,820,000 after purchasing an additional 382,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SSR Mining by 2,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,509,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,576,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

In other SSR Mining news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $30,919.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,241 shares of company stock worth $83,068. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSR Mining Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have commented on SSRM. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of SSRM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. 288,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,348. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.91.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

SSR Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

Further Reading

