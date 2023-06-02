S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STBA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 206,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,984. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

