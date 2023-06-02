Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $143.95

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.95 and last traded at $143.83, with a volume of 22879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Standex International Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In related news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $105,477.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,440.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Standex International news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $105,477.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,440.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $106,039.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,474,417. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 230.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 140.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 361.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 565.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Articles

