Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,487,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 366.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,755,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377,760 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,276,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,351,000 after purchasing an additional 576,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 922.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,184,000. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

