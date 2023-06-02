Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Credo Technology Group Call Options (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,309 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 198% compared to the average volume of 1,112 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,946. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $55,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 585,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,895.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,946 shares of company stock worth $3,073,416 in the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

