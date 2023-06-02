StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.11. 38,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,787. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

