StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Price Performance
Shares of BSQUARE stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE
BSQUARE Company Profile
BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BSQUARE (BSQR)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.