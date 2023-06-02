StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQUARE stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

