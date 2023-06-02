STP Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.56 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $82.56 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026092 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019798 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016216 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001090 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,176.91 or 1.00009893 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04229258 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,223,479.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

