Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $14.57

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.57, but opened at $15.70. Stratasys shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 480,924 shares traded.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Saturday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $159.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

