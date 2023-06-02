Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.12. Sunworks shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 1,085,869 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUNW shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sunworks in a report on Monday, March 13th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Sunworks from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Sunworks Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunworks

Sunworks ( NASDAQ:SUNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sunworks by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 359,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunworks by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 332,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sunworks by 821.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 264,772 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Sunworks in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. 16.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.

Featured Articles

