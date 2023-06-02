Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Trading Down 1.4%

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 1,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 6.84%.

Surge Components, Inc engages in the distribution of electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, discrete semiconductors, and switches. The company was founded on November 24, 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, NY.

