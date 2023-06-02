Synthetix (SNX) Price Reaches $2.37

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Synthetix has a market cap of $619.87 million and approximately $16.57 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $2.37 or 0.00008749 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 319,275,911 coins and its circulating supply is 261,579,373 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

