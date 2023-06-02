Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 660.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,145,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after acquiring an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,458,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,540,000 after purchasing an additional 491,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $71.62. 202,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,403. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.