Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Stake Cut by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,333 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.93% of Tailwind International Acquisition worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Tailwind International Acquisition by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 317,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 218,843 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tailwind International Acquisition by 285.9% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 917,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 679,843 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 69.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 339,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 139,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition by 34.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,333,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 861,111 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tailwind International Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE TWNI remained flat at $10.18 on Friday. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.

Tailwind International Acquisition Profile

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

