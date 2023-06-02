Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chemours Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Chemours stock traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.58. 2,592,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,035. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

