Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after buying an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,031,000 after buying an additional 58,983 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.15. The company had a trading volume of 851,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,698. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

