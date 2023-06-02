Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Trading Down 4.8 %

T stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 54,153,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,450,453. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.