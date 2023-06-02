Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

Prudential Financial stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.05. The stock had a trading volume of 816,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,212. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.