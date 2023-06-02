Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 926 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.



NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,193,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,708,566. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $204.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.



The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.



In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.





Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.



