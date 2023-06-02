TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLRN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.
Acelyrin Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $25.84.
About Acelyrin
Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.
