TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLRN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

In other Acelyrin news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mardi Dier bought 5,556 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $100,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,316,556 shares of company stock valued at $23,698,008 in the last ninety days.

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

