TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 463,193 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 260% from the previous session’s volume of 128,602 shares.The stock last traded at $15.87 and had previously closed at $15.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TIXT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

About TELUS International (Cda)

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 118.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,383,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,469 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,925,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,028,000 after acquiring an additional 931,866 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,143,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,191,000 after buying an additional 428,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 451.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 375,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

