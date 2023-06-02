Terra (LUNA) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Terra has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $231.69 million and $23.01 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00003067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003111 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001386 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 280,339,695 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

