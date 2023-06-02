Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lowered by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 186.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,282,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,458,261. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.32. 33,746,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,202,469. The firm has a market cap of $672.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

