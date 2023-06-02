Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.14 on Friday, hitting $214.66. 95,494,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,856,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.67 and its 200 day moving average is $172.23. The company has a market capitalization of $680.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,458,261. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

