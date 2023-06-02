Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Purchases 2,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $97,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 254,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

TCBI opened at $47.58 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 75,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.