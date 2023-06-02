Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Trading Up 7.1%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 56,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 62,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Texas Mineral Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the development of metallurgical process to concentrate or otherwise extract the metals from the Round Top Project. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sierra Blanca, TX.

