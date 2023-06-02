Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 65,375 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 190.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,375 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 494,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 81,661 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 864,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,720. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

