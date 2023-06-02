Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 222,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

