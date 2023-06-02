Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 5,100 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,333,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,624,455,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,089,000 after buying an additional 327,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,955,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,799,000 after buying an additional 156,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,566,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,993,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 131,839 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,103. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -241.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

