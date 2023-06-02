Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.12 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.61.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of LYB traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.39. The stock had a trading volume of 474,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day moving average of $90.33. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $112.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

