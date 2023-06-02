Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $3.76 on Friday, reaching $251.15. 53,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,364. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.04.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

