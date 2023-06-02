Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,690 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 177,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

