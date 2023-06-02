Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.72. 339,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.27.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

