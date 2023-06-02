Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases Shares of 10,500 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $92.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,649 shares of company stock valued at $35,129,913 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

