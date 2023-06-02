Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,820. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $46.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

