Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes $531,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,577 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

Adobe stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $431.71. 962,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

