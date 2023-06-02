Texas Yale Capital Corp. Trims Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,867,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,999,000 after buying an additional 39,878 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,810. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

