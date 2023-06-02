TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

TGTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 2.08. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $35.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

