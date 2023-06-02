The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.73.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

