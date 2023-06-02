The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Holdings Reduced by Harbor Spring Capital LLC

Harbor Spring Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for 5.0% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.76. The company had a trading volume of 584,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,417. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.04 and its 200-day moving average is $289.45.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,368. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.71.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

