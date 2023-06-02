The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.75. The company had a trading volume of 73,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 273.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

