The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $76.98. 172,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,090. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

