The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $130,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:EL traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.56. The company had a trading volume of 776,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.74. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.02 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.38.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

