The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,907,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,562 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $655,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,359. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

