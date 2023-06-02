The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.36% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $17,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,600,000 after purchasing an additional 103,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,869,000 after purchasing an additional 91,418 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.01. 18,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.86. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.77 and a 1-year high of $149.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,799.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.