The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 151,521 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,459,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,521 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Visa worth $718,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.39. 2,261,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,160,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.43.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

