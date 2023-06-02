The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 6,673 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,428,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.89% of Cadence Design Systems worth $390,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $8,758,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,187,567.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,334 shares of company stock worth $69,465,651. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.17. The company had a trading volume of 965,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,983. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.13 and a 200-day moving average of $189.89. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $239.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.59, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.